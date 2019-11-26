A man faces assault charges after police say he allegedly struck a police officer in the face while resisting arrest and struck a police officer at the Chill Lounge in the 100 block of South Foster Street early Sunday morning.
Michael Christopher Gordon, 32, was arrested and charged with second-degree assault.
According to law enforcement, the incident occurred while officers were performing a foot patrol around the lounge.
“As officers arrived on scene they were informed Gordon was damaging the business,” said Dothan Police Investigator Morgan King. “Officers also heard glass breaking from the business. Gordon then attempted to hide from officers. After hiding he then approached an officer and tried to take the officer’s Taser. Gordon then struck the officer in the facial area.”
Gordon was apprehended and transported to the Houston County Jail. He is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.