Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza will host the third annual statewide Law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support (ALLEAPS) conference Feb. 11 at Harvest Church. This free event is open to law enforcement officers and their spouses.
ALLEAPS is a non-profit organized exclusively for providing crisis intervention training and response services to first-responders with a goal of equipping individuals and agencies to deal with critical incidents.
Dr. Tim Faulk will do the introduction for the seminar. Faulk, a member of Crisis Doctors & Associates, is a diplomat and board certified expert in traumatic stress through the American Academy of Experts in Traumatic Stress. Faulk is an approved instructor for both the Assisting Individuals in Crisis and Group Crisis Intervention programs, International Critical Incident Stress Foundation (ICISF), provides critical incident training for the Headland Police Department, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Dale County 911, and the Dothan Fire Department. He has presented at several conferences to include the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) Conference, Tampa, Florida, the Surviving Trauma Conference, Pensacola, Florida, and several Alabama Department of Education conferences. One of his professional goals is to provide training to first-responders focused on decreasing the incidents of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and decreasing the suicide rate.
In 2019, 47 officers were killed by gunfire while on duty, and more than 220 others took their own lives with their own guns, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Registration and training with guest speakers Karen Solomon, and Matt and Anita Hanlin will begin at 8 a.m..
The conference is APOSTC-approved for officer and executive levels.
Solomon, with Blue H.E.L.P., is known for giving a voice to thousands of officers in the field who can’t or won’t speak out. Over the past three years she has interviewed hundreds of law enforcement officers and their families to gain insight into the field, trauma, stress, and both physical and emotional survival. Being married to a police officer, she understands what goes along with marriage to a law enforcement officer.
Solomon is a national speaker, author, columnist, and advocate. Her books "Hearts Beneath the Badge" and "The Price They Pay" are used in citizens academics throughout the country and endorsed by law enforcement.
“This training will give the insight to law enforcement,” Solomon said. “I will discuss spouses can reach out for help and how to learn what to look for before a mental crisis occurs. Law enforcement officers and their spouses can go through a physical crisis, but most incidents involve a mental crisis.”
Among the topics Solomon will address during the training are anxiety, stress, and burnout issues.
Those attending the conference will also hear guest speaker Matt Hanlin, a detective with the Clay County, Florida Sheriff’s Office currently assigned to the department's training unit. He has served as field training officer, a detective in the organized crime section/narcotics section, general investigation section, street crimes unit, and the state’s attorney’s office.
In 2012, Hanlin was shot during a methamphetamine investigation in which his partner, Detective Dave White, was killed.
Hanlin resides in Orange Park, Florida, with his wife Anita. He is an active supporter of Concerns of Police Survivors and has served three years as the chapter president for the North East Florida Chapter. Hanlin and his wife will address the topic of life and marriage after a critical incident.
“My goal is to inform law enforcement officers help is available,” Hanlin said. “I had no idea what was available until I needed it. Now, I want to make sure every officer knows what kind of help is available before a crisis occurs.”
According to Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, many people had the wrong impression about the program when it first started.
“Many people thought this program got a law enforcement officer out of trouble, and that is incorrect,” Valenza said. “A crime is a crime, no matter who commits it. This program allows a first-responder a chance to speak with a trained individual on a personal or career-related issued that is causing that officer stress. This program is about helping the officer, instead of an officer bottling up issues that could cause that officer harm. Unless someone is in law enforcement they have no idea what an officer sees or does on a daily basis. Unless you have a family member involved in law enforcement, you have no idea what kind of stress that can put on an officer’s family. Sometimes an officer just needs someone to talk to.”
According to Valenza and Faulk, the Alabama Peer Support Law was signed by those who see the need to help first-responders.
The 2020 ALLEAP Conference is in cooperation with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and the Alabama law Enforcement Alliance for Peer Support.
