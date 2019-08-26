Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza warns county residents about a new scam taking place involving the sheriff's office.
Multiple residents report that they received a phone call from someone claiming to be a particular investigator with the sheriff's office stating a warrant had been issued for their arrest, the sheriff said.
"This is nothing but a scam," Valenza said. "The caller is actually using a legitimate deputy name. If no one answers the call, they are leaving the sheriff's office number for a call back number, but the number has been spoofed to call the scammer back."
The sheriff's office does not call regarding a warrant, Valenza said. A deputy will come see the person who has a warrant issued for their arrest.
According to Valenza, the calls could be coming from out-of-state or overseas.
