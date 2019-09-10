A local woman is accused of leaving her child in a hot vehicle Monday.

Kearra Ricks was arrested and charged with willful torture and abuse of child.

According to police, Ricks left the child, less than a year old, in a vehicle for 45 minutes while she sought employment at a business in the Taylor area.

Ricks is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.

This is the third arrest related to children being left in a hot vehicle within the last week.

Last week, Geneva Police arrested Aderean Peoples and Besty Halloway and charged the couple with reckless endangerment after they left their child in a hot vehicle in the Geneva Walmart parking lot while the couple went inside the store to shop.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Follow Michele Forehand on Twitter @micheleforehan1

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments