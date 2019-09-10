A local woman is accused of leaving her child in a hot vehicle Monday.
Kearra Ricks was arrested and charged with willful torture and abuse of child.
According to police, Ricks left the child, less than a year old, in a vehicle for 45 minutes while she sought employment at a business in the Taylor area.
Ricks is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
This is the third arrest related to children being left in a hot vehicle within the last week.
Last week, Geneva Police arrested Aderean Peoples and Besty Halloway and charged the couple with reckless endangerment after they left their child in a hot vehicle in the Geneva Walmart parking lot while the couple went inside the store to shop.
