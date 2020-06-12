Impostor claiming to be law officer; targets businesses

MARIANNA - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses of a scam targeting the area involving someone impersonating a law enforcement officer.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, an individual identifying himself as Lt. Sheppard with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is calling local businesses in the area trying to obtain information from employees regarding the employer’s business.

Roberts urges businesses to not give out any information.

“The subject is not an employee, nor has ever been an employee of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office,” Roberts said.

Businesses should caution their employees to not release any information to anyone calling for such information portraying themselves as a member of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

