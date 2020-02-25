A Dale County man known across the Wiregrass for his talent of catching unwanted or nuisance animals and who is wanted by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be featured on Investigation Discovery’s series "In Pursuit with John Walsh." The episode is scheduled to be televised Wednesday at 9 p.m.
Kent Leo Fry (also known as the Critter Gitter) 55, of Clayhatchee, is wanted for alleged sex abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
"In Pursuit with John Walsh" profiles fugitives on the run and serves as an outlet to help bring missing children home. Each week, one of the elements in the program is a segment “15 Seconds of Shame,” profiling two additional fugitives each hour.
Walsh is known for his criminal investigation skills, his work as a human rights and victim rights advocate, and for being the host and creator of "America’s Most Wanted." Walsh became involved in anti-crime activism following the murder of his son, Adam, in 1981.
Dale County Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said Fry knew he was wanted by the sheriff’s office and he fled the area in September 2018. In April 2019, the case was turned over to the US Marshal’s Office. To date, no leads have led to the arrest of Fry.
Fry is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds and has brown eyes. According to investigators, he is not driving his personal vehicle, but there is the possibility he driving an unidentified vehicle.
An investigation began in August 2018 after the Dale County Sheriff’s Office received a tip regarding the abuse, Bynum said, adding that the victim is related to Fry.
Police believe Fry is no longer in the Dale County area.
Viewers with any information on Fry’s whereabouts are asked to call 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit a tip online at a dedicated hub at InPursuitTips.com. These resources are both staffed by trained operators who will accept anoyomous tips and alert the proper authorities.
Viewers should check their local cable or television provider for the Investigation Discovery channel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.