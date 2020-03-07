Information sought in 2010 unsolved murder

Almost 10 years after the brutal murder of Grace Ann Bridges Dedert in the family's Park Avenue furniture store, police are still looking for information in the unsolved case.
Dedert was killed while she worked at the family-owned business, Dedert’s New and Used Furniture, which operated at 966 S. Park Ave. near the intersection with Fortner Street. She was killed by a gunshot to her center torso.
Tuesday, March 17, marks the 10th anniversary of the murder.
Dothan Capt. Will Glover is among the many investigators who have dedicated countless hours in investigating this case.
“I am determined to solve this case,” Glover said. “This was my case originally, and I hope one day we can close this file and give Ms. Grace’s family peace. Her family needs that. Her family can’t begin to get on with their lives until they find out who murdered their mother, and why.”
According to police reports, Dedert was murdered in the middle of the day, between noon and 2:15 p.m.
Since the murder, evidence collected by police has not provided a solid suspect. Police have learned at least one gunman shot and killed Dedert during a robbery at the furniture store.
Her daughters — Wendy, Terrie, and Sherrie — referred to their mother as "Amazing Grace," as she was known to help anyone who needed it.
“Our mother was a beautiful and giving woman,” said Dedert’s daughter Wendy Northington. “She raised four daughters basically on her own. She would work three or four jobs to make ends meet. She was such a caring woman. She would give and give until she didn’t have any more to give. Yes, she was tough as a mother. She disciplined us when we needed it, but we will tell anyone we were truly blessed to have her as a mother.”
A fourth daughter, Nita, died from a drug overdose three years after Grace's murder, Northington said.
“Not only did that person or persons kill our mother, they also aided in the death of our sister,” Northington said. “It was just too much for Nita to handle.”
With the anniversary of Dedert’s murder quickly approaching, Glover and the Dedert’s family members are asking for assistance from the community to solve the case.
“If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Ms. Dedert, call the police department,” Glover said. “You can provide your name or remain anonymous.”
An $18,000 award is being offered for information leading to an arrest in this homicide.
The Wiregrass Angel House will hold a balloon release on March 17 at 5:30 p.m. to honor Dedert, show support to her family, and to draw attention to her unsolved murder.
The Angel House is located at 105 N. Bell St. in Dothan.
