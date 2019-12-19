Multiple accounts have been set up to assist Ozark police officer Samuel Yoh, who was shot last week and remains in critical condition in a Dothan hospital.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said Yoh has a long road to recovery ahead.
A GoFundMe account was set up earlier this week with a goal of $20,000. As of Thursday morning it had exceed its goal with $21,535.
According to Ozark Police Department, an account has also been set up at Synovus Bank. The funds raised from this account will go toward medical bills and family expenses during this time. The Ozark Police Department is also collecting items to assist Yoh’s children.
Items requested include size 7 ladies jeans and medium shirts, size 1 junior jeans and XS shirts, size 14 husky boys and boys XL or size 16 shirts. Clothing can be dropped off at the Ozark Police Department, 275 North Union Ave.
Yoh was on patrol when he answered a call about a possible suicidal person. As Yoh came to the 100 block of Briar Hill Court, he saw a man carrying a rifle and got out of his patrol vehicle. The man immediately opened fire on Yoh, shooting him in the facial area and striking his cruiser multiple times. At the same time, additional officers were arriving at the scene.
Even after being shot in the face, Yoh was able to return fire along with the other officers, killing the 23-year-old gunman, later identified as Bradley Cutchens.
Yoh was transported to a local hospital before being transported to Southeast Health, where he remains.
He has served as a law enforcement officer for 18 years. He joined the Ozark Police Department in March 2019. Yoh and his wife, Missy, have a blended family with three children ages 11, 13, ad 15. They are expecting a baby girl in February.
To make a donation, visit www.gofundme.com/f/officer-yoh.
