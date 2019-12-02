Deonte Latarus Gilmore

Investigators with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting that left a 20 year-old dead.

“Right now we have one suspect in custody and he is charged with murder,” said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza. “At this time we are not ruling out the possibility of additional arrests.”

Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail at 7:14 a.m. Sunday. Bond has been set at $500,000.

Houston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said authorities received a call about midnight Saturday to a house in the 100 block of Harrison Street. Once deputies arrived on scene they located a male dead from a gunshot wound.

According to Valenza, information in this case is limited, but additional information is expected to be released later this week.

