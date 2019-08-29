A lengthy altercation in Geneva resulted in one man being struck by a vehicle, and retaliatory shots being fired.
Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said the pedestrian was injured when struck by a vehicle on West Meadows Street, and was treated for minor scrapes and cuts at the scene.
"As a form of retaliation, shots were later fired near N. Morris and W. Purvis streets toward a person of interest," Helms said. "Luckily, no one made a good shot and no one was injured."
No arrests have been made in the case, which is still under investigation by the sheriff’s office and Geneva police, Helms said.
No names are being released at this time.
