A Thursday night shooting claimed the life of a Troy woman in Poplar Hills Mobile Home Park in the 11000 block of U.S. 231 South.
Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Melissa Lanny Pelton of Troy.
According to Troy Police Chief Randall Barr, officers responded to a call in reference to a shooting at the mobile home park roughly at 9:50 p.m. Thursday.
“When officers arrived on the scene they found the victim deceased,” Barr said. “A male suspect was apprehended and he is being held in the Pike County Jail pending further investigation.”
The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time.
Pike County District Attorney’s Office, the Pike County Coroner’s Office, the Brundidge Police Department, and the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences are assisting the Troy Police Department in the investigation.
