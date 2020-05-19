Investigators with the Dothan Police Department working an unrelated case arrested a Midland City man wanted by the Holmes County Florida’s Sheriff’s Office.
Tevin Michael Coffman, 29, was arrested Monday on a fugitive from justice charge out of Florida.
According to Dothan Lt. Scott Owens, investigators were interviewing Coffman about an unrelated case, when they determined Coffman was a wanted man.
“Investigators were informed Coffman had warrants out for his arrest through the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office for probation violations,” Owens said.
The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office was contacted following the arrest of Coffman. He is currently in the Houston County Jail with no bond waiting for transport.
