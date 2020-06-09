Investigation leads to drug bust at drug house; woman faces multiple drug charges

GRAND RIDGE, Florida – The Jackson County Drug Task Force concluded an investigation Monday that led to the arrest of 32-year-old Kayla Leanne Neel of Grand Ridge.
Neel was charged with sale of a controlled substance-methamphetamine (arrest warrant), trafficking methamphetamine, two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, public nuisance-operating or maintaining a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Sandridge Church Road Community where Neel was taken into custody on an active arrest warrant. A search of the residence revealed trafficking quantities of methamphetamine, along with digital scales, baggies, and other paraphernalia consistent with the distribution and use of illegal narcotics. Firearms and ammunition were also located inside the residence.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was the result of numerous citizen complaints.
The Jackson County Drug Task Force comprises members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, the Sneads Police Department, the Graceville Police Department, and the Cottondale Police Department. Members of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office uniformed patrol division also assisted in the execution of the search warrant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.