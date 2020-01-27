Investigation prevents contraband from entering Jackson Correctional Institution

MALONE, Florida – Investigators foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into a Florida prison during weekend visitation, arresting two people.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Department of Corrections Inspector General’s Office, which had identified an inmate who was expecting the arrival of a variety of contraband to enter the Jackson Correctional Institution during weekend visitation. Inspectors and investigators knew the delivery would be coming from St. Petersburg by two known suspects.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the suspects were positively identified at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, as they arrived at the correctional institution.
“Mareco John Davis assisted Alvin Nathaniel Clark, who was in a wheelchair, to the entrance of the institution and once Clark entered, Davis attempted to return to the vehicle where he was intercepted by investigators,” Roberts said. “K9 Roxy was summoned to conduct a free air sniff of the vehicle to which she indicated a positive alert to the presence of the odor of illegal narcotics emitting from the vehicle.”
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a large quantity of suspected synthetic marijuana (K2) which was located in four separate bundles in the vehicle and had packaging indicating that it would enter the institution Sunday.
An additional packaging led investigators and inspectors to believe that additional bundles had been concealed on Clark’s person as he entered the institution.
A subsequent search of Clark’s person revealed a large quantity of K2, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, suboxone and tobacco packaged in four bundles consistent with the packaging of the bundles located in the vehicle.
Davis, 46, and Clark, 62, both of St. Petersburg, were arrested and charged with six counts of introductions of contraband into a secure state correctional institution., possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-synthetic marijuana, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute heroin, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute buprenorphine.
According to investigators, additional inmates were identified during the investigation and removed for the general population pending charges.
