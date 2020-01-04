Investigations ongoing in two different October shootings, that left two men dead

More than two months after two Dothan men were shot and killed at their homes, Dothan police are still looking for suspects as investigations continue.
Two apparently unrelated Oct. 24 shootings resulted in the deaths of two men outside their homes.
Around 2 p.m. Oct. 24, officers responded to the 1200 block of Greenwood Drive on a report of a shooting, and arrived to find the body of 25-year-old Bernard Bryant.
“During the investigation, witnesses informed investigators the victim and several other people were outside sitting around a table talking when a male wearing a Halloween mask and orange clothing appeared from behind a privacy fence and fatally shot 25-year-old Bernard Bryant,” said Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover.
Lt. Doug Magill told the Dothan Eagle during previously that investigators have a person of interest they are trying to locate in connection to Bryant’s death.
The bullet struck Bryant under the armpit and then traveled into the chest area, killing him.
Police are also working an investigation into another shooting that occurred at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 24 on Woodham Road just off Headland Avenue in Dothan.
The victim was identified as Rodney Caliste, 38, who police say was shot once in the head outside his home near his driveway.
Police found a pistol on the night of the shooting on the ground near Caliste’s body.
Caliste, known for his ties to the Atlanta area, was convicted in 2006 in Houston County on a charge of trafficking cocaine and was granted probation, according to court documents.
No arrests have been made in either case at this time.
According to Glover the investigation into both cases are still going strong.
Anyone with any information regarding the deaths of Bryant and Caliste is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
