A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy’s high-speed pursuit across the Alabama state line Monday resulted in capture of the fleeing suspect and injury to one officer.

The suspect, driving a white Nissan, crossed into Houston County on U.S. 231, and traveled against traffic multiple times, officials said. Houston County deputies were able to stop traffic, and deputies from both agencies forced the suspect’s vehicle off the road, damaging a Jackson County vehicle.

No Houston County Sheriff’s Office vehicles were damaged during the chase. However, one deputy did receive minor injuries to his head during the chase. He was treated on the scene, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.

The suspect was arrested. No names are being released at this time.

