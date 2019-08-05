Jackson County, Florida, sheriff’s investigators charged a Reddock Road man they say stabbed his wife to death, Sunday.
Michael Dodgion, 68, faces an open account of murder after he allegedly murdered his wife, Liya Dodgion, 51, Sunday, while their three children were inside the residence.
At about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a domestic altercation occurring at a residence on Reddock Road.
“The caller informed dispatch a family member had been stabbed, resulting in serious bodily injuring,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III. “The caller later stated he/she was one of the three children located inside the residence, and informed dispatch that their father forced his way into their home by repeatedly ramming the front door of the residence with his vehicle.”
Jackson County Sheriff deputies, officers with Sneads Police Department, and the Jackson County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. Deputies located the victim lying dead on the bedroom floor with apparent stab wounds to her body.
The children were safely removed from the home, Roberts said
“As deputies approached Dodgion, he barricaded himself inside a bathroom,” Roberts said. “After numerous attempts of trying to speak with Dodgion, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was asked to assist.”
The SWAT team was able to take Dodgion into custody, Roberts said.
Dodgion is currently hospitalized being treated for injuries he sustained from his children as they attempted to protect their mother. After being released from the hospital, Dodgion will be transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.