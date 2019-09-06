The Jackson County Florida Sheriff’s deputies are on the lookout for a stolen tractor.

Investigators say a new 30-horsepower Kubota tractor was stolen from Panhandle Tractor, located at 5003 Hwy. 90 in Marianna, Florida.

“Investigators believe the tractor was taken during the weekend of Aug. 30-Sept. 1,” said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.

The tractor is a model L3301 HST, orange, 4-wheel drive, with a front-end loader attached.

Anyone with any information regarding the tractor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9648.

Individuals that provide information that may lead to the tractor being recovered and the arrest of the individual or individuals may be eligible for a cash reward.

