A series of vehicle break-ins in a residential area outside Marianna prompted the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Florida to urge motorists to lock their vehicles.
The office worked several vehicle burglaries Monday, Aug. 12, in the Dogwood Heights area, where vehicles were left unlocked and firearms and other items were taken, said Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III.
“We are urging everyone to lock their vehicles, and telling everyone to remove all value items from their vehicle,” Roberts said. “If valuables are left inside a vehicle, make sure the items are not visible.”
Several vehicle burglaries have also been reported in the Greenwood area, Roberts said.
“At this time we are unsure if the burglaries are related,” Roberts said. “That’s why we are urging residents to make sure their vehicles are secure.”
Roberts urges anyone that may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the Dogwood Heights area and or the Greenwood area, to contact the sheriff’s department at 850-482-9648.
