COTTONDALE, Florida – Multiple law enforcement agencies concluded a lengthy investigation Monday with multiple arrests and seizure of multiple narcotics, U.S. currency, and a firearm.
Richard Earl Jarrett, 62, of Maryland, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tony Mitchell Routt, 53, of Cottondale, Florida, was arrested and charged with sale of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-synthetic marijuana, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute-marijuana, possession of a controlled substance-Xanax, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, operating or maintaining a drug house, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation.
Desiree Destin Jean Claghorn, 37, of Cottondale, Florida, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of Xanax, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, operating or maintaining a drug house, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Thomas Anthony Iodice, 47, of Alford, Florida, was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.
Walter Michael Rudd, 32, of Marianna, Florida, was arrested and charged with facilitating the sale of a controlled substance, two counts of sale of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office with Cottondale Police Department and Sneads Police Department assisting executed a search warrant in the Kynesville Community.
According to police, the warrant came as a result of numerous citizen complaints and a long-term drug investigation.
While executing the search warrant investigators located a half of pound of crystal methamphetamine, quantities of Xanax, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, all individually packaged for sale. Multiple items of drug paraphernalia, a large quantity of currency, and a firearm was also seized.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said Routt was the primary target of the investigation. He has been suspected of trafficking methamphetamine and other illicit narcotics in and out of the Bay County area into the Jackson County for an extended period of time.
According to Roberts, both sheriff offices have shared intelligence in a collaborative effort to stop Jarrett, as they continue the fight against drugs.
Roberts reminds all residents in Jackson County with any information pertaining to trafficking, manufacturing, abuse, sell and or delivering of any illegal narcotics to Jackson County to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-482-9624.
