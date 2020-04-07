Joint law enforcement investigation leads to multiple arrests; guns, narcotics seized

Seven people were arrested and multiple guns and narcotics seized Monday in a joint investigation between the Marianna Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office into a recent series of shooting incidents.
Anthony Curri Theodore Edwards, 25, of Marianna, is charged with convicted felon in possession of ammunition, three counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated fleeing or attempted to elude law enforcement, resisting arrest, and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Eric Nelson Jordan Jr., 27, of Marianna, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Michael Christopher Garner, 34, of Chattahoochee, Florida, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Bryan Martin Spivey, 30, of Marianna, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Cheyane Nicole Leggio, 20, of Marianna, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Temperance Adeline Thomas, 22, of Pembroke Pines, Florida, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
Mary Broxton Dykes, 71, of Marianna, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of synthetic marijuana, and possession of marijuana.
According to police, Edwards and Jordan were observed purchasing an SKS assault-style rifle and ammunition at the Outpost Gun store located on Penn Avenue. The investigation subsequently revealed that Jordan purchased a firearm for Edwards with the use of Edwards’ money after Edwards attempted to obtain the firearm by filling out a fraudulent ATF form 4473 (application for purchase of a firearm) due to his convicted felon status preventing him from legally purchasing a firearm. Edwards did, however, purchase a quantity of 7.62X39 ammunition, a quantity of .223 ammunition, and a quantity of .40-caliber ammunition.
Officers continued to follow Edwards and Jordan to the Big/Little store, where investigators decided to take enforcement action. Jordan was observed exiting the vehicle and entering the store while Edwards remained in the driver’s seat. Investigators attempted to pin Edwards’ 2019 Dodge Ram rental truck at the gas pumps; however, Edwards was able to maneuver his vehicle around a deputy’s marked patrol unit and enter into the intersection of Highway 90 and Penn Avenue "with willful and wanton disregard for the safety of the motoring public as he recklessly entered intersection jumping curves and rapidly accelerating North on Bumpnose Road in an attempt to evade officers," investigators said.
Edwards then led deputies on a 6.6-mile, seven-minute pursuit at speeds in excess of over 100 mph. The pursuit ended in a wooded area off of Baker Creek Road where Edwards was taken into custody without further incident. During a vehicle inventory, investigators located two military style ballistic vests, a ski mask, the ammunition purchase by Edwards, and a large quantity of US currency that is suspected to be the proceeds of the sales of illegal narcotics.
A subsequent attempt to locate Jordan at his known residence was conducted in the Cypress area. While attempting to locate Jordan, Garner, Dykes, Spivey, Leggio, and Thomas were all located at a suspected location where Jordan traveled. The subjects were not cooperative in the attempt to locate Jordan, and it was determined that none of them lived there, owned or leased the residence, and they did not know who did. In an attempt to locate Jordan, investigators entered the residence and saw, in plain view next to the toilet, a bag of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Further inspection of the area revealed a quantity of synthetic marijuana, marijuana, additional quantities of methamphetamine, and a bag containing a quantity of ccstasy or MDMA tablets.
According to police one handgun and an additional quantity of methamphetamine were found inside of an additional residence during the search for Jordan.
Jordan surrendered later that Monday night. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming.
