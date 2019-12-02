The state’s attorney recently filed motions requesting the cases against a Dothan man be remanded back to a grand jury for a variance that needs correction.
Timothy Brewer is charged with multiple sex crimes and kidnapping. His trial was scheduled to begin this week, but prosecutors filed a motion last week requesting the court to remanded Brewer’s cases back to a grand jury.
Houston County Judge Kevin Moulton issued an order remanding Brewer’s cases back to a grand jury. The state requests an issuance of a new indictment.
Brewer, 40, is charged with kidnapping and six sex-related crimes. He was arrested Aug. 30, 2018, and charged with several drug crimes stemming from an incident in which a woman told police she had been held against her will in a home on South Alice Street.
Court documents show that in October 2018, Brewer was on probation for an unrelated charge. In a probation revocation hearing, the court found reasonable basis to believe Brewer committed a new offense of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Brewer’s probation was revoked, and he was ordered to serve the remainder of his sentence in the penitentiary, receiving credit for days incarcerated pending hearing.
According to court documents, the additional charges were filed against Brewer on Sept. 5, 2018.
Brewer is being charged with three counts of first-degree sodomy, three counts of first-degree rape, and one count of first-degree kidnapping.
Dothan police investigator Justin Dodson previously told the Dothan Eagle that Brewer had been on probation from a manslaughter conviction in the 1990s. As a result of his arrests, his probation was being revoked.
Brewer was initially arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (synthetic).
Police began the investigation after the woman was able to contact a family member who contacted police. The victim confirmed to officers that she had been held against her will for four days, and that Brewer allegedly raped and drugged her on multiple occasions during that time frame.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.