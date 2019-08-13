Dale County Judge William Filmore issued an order granting a discovery motion filed by attorneys for a man charged in the deaths of two Dothan teenagers 20 years ago.
Andrew Scarborough and David Harrison asked the court to have prosecutors present them with all discovery in the case against their client, Coley McCraney, who is charged in the 1999 shooting deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.
Filmore ordered the prosecution to provide the defendant with all discovery to which he is entitled to under the Alabama Rules of Criminal Procedure, Rule 16.1, within two weeks.
McCraney faces three capital murder charges for J.B. Beasley, and two capital murder charges for Tracie Hawlett. His charges stem from DNA test results performed by Parabon Labs in Virginia, which matched McCraney's DNA to evidence collected from the 1999 crime scene.
Results were also confirmed by the Alabama state lab.
In June a grand jury indicted McCraney on all charges. Last week, McCraney pled not guilty on all charges.
A complete list of discovery items requested by defense has been attached.
