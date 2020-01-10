A man arrested Wednesday evening in Dothan for public intoxication is now receiving mental treatment at a local hospital after an altercation and standoff Thursday in Barbour County following his release from jail, according to law enforcement
Jeffrey Danner was taken into custody by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office Thursday around 3 p.m. after an altercation with family members. Danner was arrested in Dothan around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to Barbour County Sheriff Sgt. Tracy Reese, Danner traveled from Dothan to Barbour County and an altercation occurred, which led to Danner pulling a gun.
“The suspect never pointed the gun at anyone inside the home, and no shots were ever fired,” Reese said Friday morning. “The aunt and uncle called to report the altercation at 10 a.m., and law enforcement responded. The family members exited the home safely.”
After law enforcement arrived on scene, which is in Barbour County approximately a mile from the Dale County line, Danner refused to exit the home. Several hours later, law enforcement talked Danner out of the home.
“After the suspect was taken into custody a probate judge ordered him to be committed to the behavioral unit,” Reese said. “From my understanding he also has a meth problem and hopefully the suspect will receive the treatment he needs.”
