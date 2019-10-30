Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis revoked bond Wednesday for a mother charged in her son’s death due a recent unrelated arrest.
Lewis issued a warrant for the arrest of Melinda King Thursday morning.
King, 38, is charged with manslaughter and first-degree possession of marijuana along with the child’s father, Robert Patrick King, also of Dothan, whose bond was revoked in August after an arrest for public intoxication.
According to defense attorney Raynor Clifton, his client is currently in the Houston County Jail.
Raynor said he plans to file motion requesting a bond hearing in the near future.
Prosecutor Jennifer Stanley filed a motion Monday requesting revocation of Melinda King’s bond.
Robert Patrick King was ordered to participate in treatment at The Haven, after which he will be returned to the Houston County Jail.
The child, Castiel King, was discovered unresponsive in a vehicle outside the family’s east Dothan home. Police believe the child climbed into the car about 3:15 p.m. and remained there about four hours before an older sibling found him Friday, June 28.
Police say the parents were under the influence of intoxicants when the boy slipped out of the house and into the parked car as temperatures approaching the mid-90s.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Southeast Health, where he was pronounced dead.
According to Alabama law, a person commits the crime of manslaughter if he or she recklessly causes the death of another person. Manslaughter is a Class B felony. Punishment for conviction of a Class B felony can include prison sentences of between two and 20 years and a maximum fine of $30,000.
