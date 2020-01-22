Judge sets bond hearing for Rev. Glasgow

District Judge Benjamin Lewis has set a Thursday morning bond hearing for the Rev. Kenneth Glasgow.
Glasgow, 54, was arrested Saturday and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Glasgow, who was out on bond when he was arrested, is being held at the Houston County Jail with no bond.
Court documents show during Glasgow’s initial appearance he did not request appointed council and he did not request a preliminary hearing.
The Houston/Henry County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Tuesday morning requesting that bond be revoked on Glasgow’s 2018 capital murder charge, which is awaiting grand jury action.
Court documents show Assistant District Attorney Jennifer R. Stanley filed the motion stating Glasgow is in direct violation of the terms and conditions of bond by committing new offenses while out on bond in his pending felony case.
An order has not been issued at this time denying the state’s motion or granting the state’ s motion to revoke Glasgow’s bond on the capital murder charge.
According to police, the Saturday incident occurred around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Blackshear Street.
“Allegedly, Mr. Glasgow had an unspecified amount of crack inside his pocket, and as the officer attempted to place Glasgow under arrest, a struggle began and Glasgow attempted to swallow the crack,” Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill said. “An officer was also injured by Glasgow; when the officer tried to retrieve the evidence from Glasgow’s mouth, he bit the officer.”
Glasgow was arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder. He faces capital murder charges in connection with the death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Activism record
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison. He was convicted on drug charges in the late 1980s.
Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny “Sharpton” Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
