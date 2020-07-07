Judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys are working to make progress as the COVID-19 virus continues to affect proceedings in Houston County.
Before the coronavirus, multiple criminal cases were scheduled for trial this summer. However, due to safety precautions the Alabama Supreme Court issued an order stating no jury trials would take place until Sept. 14. However, that time date could be extended depending if the number of new cases reported continues to climb.
“I know not having jury trials at this time is hard on the victims and their families,” Houston/Henry County District Attorney Pat Jones said. “However, the judges and the Supreme Court are doing what they feel is best to keep everyone safe during this trying time.”
According to Jones, several court cases are proceeding in the court system by judges using Zoom, a video communication system used by multiple court systems in the state.
“Judges, prosecutors, and defense attorneys are working together to make sure if cases can be handled by Zoom, they are,” Jones said.
Plea hearings, bond hearings, and multiple other services are being handled in the Houston County Courts as the COVID-19 continues to increase in the county.
According to Jones, at least one and maybe two capital murder cases have been delayed due to COVID-19.
“I just want the victims and the victims’ families we serve in the district attorney’s office to know they are not forgotten,” Jones said. “We are working to proceed the best way we can. If you have questions give my office a call. Just know we are continuing to work each case, and we are here for you.”
Several offices located in the Houston County Courthouse are closed until July 8 after two courthouse employees tested positive for COVID-19. Multiple cleaning procedures are taking place to ensure everyone’s safety as the offices reopen.
