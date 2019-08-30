A Houston County jury returned a guilty verdict against Antonio Perez Jackson, who faced murder charges in the 2018 murder of his girlfriend, 36-year-old Brandy Lee Mancil.
Mancil was found beaten to death on May 24, 2018, when officers responded to a medical emergency call in the 1200 block of Burbank Street to find Mancil inside the residence suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police. Emergency personnel took her to Flowers Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson scheduled Jackson’s sentencing hearing for Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.
In 2006, Jackson pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence stemming from an incident in which he was charged with grabbing Mancil by her throat and choking her. He received probation in the case and was ordered to serve time in the local community corrections program. He was removed from the community corrections program in June of 2007 after being terminated from his second job within a month. According to court documents, Jackson’s community corrections service was revoked because his girlfriend and child were coming to his workplace on numerous occasions, causing arguments with fellow employees.
He was later charged with third-degree escape in 2008. That charge was dismissed after Jackson completed a pretrial diversion program.
