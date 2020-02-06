After deliberating less than 20 minutes, a Dale County jury found Mitchell Doster guilty of murder for the December 2017 slaying of Rickey Dease.
Mitchell Doster was arrested in December 2017 and indicted in March 2018 in connection with the slaying of Dease, who was found dead in his residence early on Dec. 3, 2017, after police responded to a firearm assault call in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 231 North.
Investigators believe Doster fired the fatal shots that killed Dease.
“I want to thank David Emery and Emmett Massey for trying the case,” said Dale/Geneva County District Attorney Kirke Adams. “They’ve done a fine job in making sure justice was served for the Dease family. I also want to thank law enforcement for their work in the case.”
In March 2019, Doster was arrested and charged in the murder of Orchid Nichole Bolin, 22, whose body was found in March with multiple gunshot wounds in a wooded area about 500 yards off Sutton Dairy Road just inside Barbour County near the Dale County line.
At the time of Bolin’s murder, Doster was out of jail on bond for Dease’s murder.
Barbour County Detective Tracy Reese previously told the Dothan Eagle female eyewitness cooperated with law enforcement and confirmed Bolin had been shot multiple times. The witness directed Reese to the exact location where Bolin’s body was recovered. The witness also gave a complete and thorough re-enactment of what happened and how Bolin was shot multiple times, said Reese.
No additional information is available on Doster’s murder charge pending in Barbour County.
According to court records, Doster was previously charged with murder in 1998 in connection with a Coffee County slaying. He pleaded guilty in 1999 to manslaughter and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.
Doster’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Spring 2020.
