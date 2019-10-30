Jury finds Houston County man facing a sex crime charge involving physically impaired victim not guilty

David Ledford

 BY MICHELE W. FOREHAND mwatson@dothaneagle.com

A Houston County jury found a Dothan man not guilty of first-degree sexual abuse.

David Andrew Ledford, 35, was accused of having sexual contact with a victim who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. He was arrested on Dec. 9 on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. On Dec. 26, Ledford entered a plea of not guilty.

Court documents show last week, Judge Butch Binford issued an order that  the defendant was found not guilty after trial by a jury and is hereby discharged as to this case.

