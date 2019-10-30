Jury finds Houston County man facing a sex crime charge involving physically impaired victim not guilty

A Houston County jury found a Dothan man not guilty of first-degree sexual abuse.
David Andrew Ledford, 35, was accused of having sexual contact with a victim who is incapable of consent by reason of being physically helpless. He was arrested on Dec. 9 on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse. On Dec. 26, Ledford entered a plea of not guilty.
Court documents show last week, Judge Butch Binford issued an order that the defendant was found not guilty after trial by a jury and is hereby discharged as to this case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.