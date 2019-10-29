A Houston County jury convicted a Dothan man of capital murder in the 2008 death of Byron Belser.
Kenneth McKinnis’ trial began last week and jurors were charged Monday. A verdict was presented to the court before lunch Tuesday. The state is seeking the death penalty in McKinnis’ case.
McKinnis, 32, was originally convicted in October 2008 of fatally shooting Belser at the Champagne Lounge in Dothan during the course of a robbery.
A retrial was ordered in McKinnis’ murder case after the appellate court found Houston County Circuit Judge Ed Jackson’s instructions to the jury “constructively amended the indictment.”
The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals reversed McKinnis’ conviction in 2012.
During the oral charge, the trial court instructed the jury that it could convict McKinnis of capital murder if it found that he killed Belser during the course of robbing either club owner Michael Conaway or Belser, the appellate court said.
“In order to convict McKinnis of the offense charged in the indictment, the jury would have had to find that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway,” the court said. “However, in order to convict McKinnis of the offense as instructed by the trial court, the jury could have found that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Conaway or that McKinnis murdered Belser during the course of robbing Belser.”
Belser, 21, died after suffering suffered a single gunshot wound to the right thigh in the early morning hours of Aug. 19, 2006, at the lounge.
McKinnis was originally sentenced to death by lethal injection after the jury recommended death by a vote of 10 to 2.
Two other men were also charged in Belser’s murder. Albert McLeod, 24, of Ozark, pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter for his role in the slaying. Kyle McIntosh pleaded guilty in February 2008 to felony manslaughter in the case.
McKinnis will be sentenced at a later time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.