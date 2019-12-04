A trial for a Kinsey man facing attempted murder charges began this week in Circuit Judge Larry Anderson’s courtroom.
Jaccarius Montrail Dawsey, 18, was arrested in January after shooting at officers with the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force along Third Avenue in Dothan. Dawsey was indicted on five counts of attempted murder.
In August, Dawsey entered a plea of not guilty.
Dawsey was recently sentenced to 12 years on felony charges of assaulting an officer.
The incident happened near Post Oak Drive and Third Avenue when the task force located a man wanted in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting in Kinsey. The task force comprises officers from the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, and other agencies, and assists in the service of high-risk warrants, among other activities.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza previously told the Dothan Eagle that Dawsey produced a gun and began firing when officers approached him along Third Avenue. Dawsey began to run and continued to fire at the officers, who returned fire. Officers chased Dawsey and apprehended him after he attempted to scale a fence. The suspect suffered abrasions when taken down by officers and was treated at the scene, Valenza said.
Despite numerous rounds exchanged between the suspect and officers, no one appears to have been struck with gunfire. Several rounds hit nearby houses.
Dawsey's trial is expected to last all week.
