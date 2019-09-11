A Houston County judge continued the trial of a Dothan man charged with murder in the 2017 strangulation death of a woman at Johnson Homes.
Quderius Ramon Robinson, 24, was indicted on the murder charged May 23, 2018, and entered a plea of not guilty on Oct. 3. He was arrested in December of 2017 for the apparent strangulation death of Alicia Kelly, who was found inside her Johnson Circle apartment in February of 2018. Police arrested Robinson 10 months later following the receipt of DNA testing, as well information from police interviews.
According to court documents, defense attorney Christopher Richardson filed the motion stating he had an unforeseen situation that would prevent him for having sufficient time to meet with his client before his jury trial, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 23.
Houston County Judge Butch Binford issued an order continuing Robinson’s trial until the next available docket.
Robinson is currently in Kilby State Prison serving time on unrelated charges and awaiting trial on additional charges, which, according to police, contain elements similar to the circumstances of Kelly’s death.
Robinson was arrested in August of 2016 and charged with attempted first-degree rape. At the time of his arrest, Robinson was a five-time convicted felon.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty from 10 years to life in prison.
