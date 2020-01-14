The case against a former school resource officer (SRO) charged with sexual contact with a student was continued Monday morning.
Adrian Folmar is charged with a school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19.
A new jury trial date has not been set at this time.
Folmar was arrested in December of 2017 and charged with engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, a Class B felony. The victim in the 2017 charge was believed to be 17.
In February 2018, Folmar was arrested a second time, which stemmed from an ongoing investigation. The second victim is believed to be 14. The most recent charge is a Class A misdemeanor.
Folmar was an initial member of the Dothan Police Department’s Community Impact Team, a small group of officers who engaged in specific community interaction projects.
Folmar was also a basketball player for Dothan High School in the early 2000s and went on to play for Enterprise-Ozark Community College.
