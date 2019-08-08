Trial dates are set for two Dothan men charged in a September 2018 murder on Pettus Street.
Dentavious Jamal Givens, 24, of Dothan, faces murder charges for the beating death of Neal Craft Barber. Houston County Judge Todd Derrick has set Given’s trial date tentatively for Aug. 26.
A grand jury indicted Givens on Jan. 11. He is currently out of jail on a $150,000 bond.
Jatavion Lakeldrick Collins, 20, of Dothan, is also charged in the death. His trial is scheduled for Sept. 23.
Barber’s body was found in a building behind a residence in the 300 block of Pettus Street last September. Police are unable to confirm how long the body had been in the building. During the investigation, it was determined Barber was residing in the structure where his body was found.
Barber had multiple blunt force trauma injuries to his head and suffered multiple broken ribs and other injuries from which he later died, Watkins said.
Police say the murder stemmed from an argument over drugs. Givens and Collins believed Barber had taken their drugs, Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins said in earlier reports.
Murder is a Class A felony carrying a penalty of no less than 10 years, and no more than life or 99 years in the state penitentiary.
