The murder trial of a Dothan man charged twice in the 2016 crime has been rescheduled for Dec. 2.
James Morris Johnson Jr. of Dothan was initially charged with the murder of Tanisha Norton eight days after her body was found in her east Dothan home on March 3, 2016. Fourteen months later, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Johnson, citing additional evidence that had come forward and necessitated more investigation.
Johnson was arrested again on Nov. 20 on the same charge.
According to court documents, Houston County Judge Butch Binford rescheduled Johnson’s September trial because the case was not heard in that session.
According to police reports, Norton, 36, was found dead in her apartment in the 2100 block of Aberdeen Road located just off Third Avenue inside Ross Clark Circle. Police released few details about the condition of Norton at the time but later indicated she had been shot to death.
The day after Norton’s body was found, police told the Dothan Eagle a person of interest was being sought, but declined to reveal the person’s name. One week later, police arrested Johnson in Clayton and charged him with Norton’s murder.
Court documents later indicated Johnson and Norton had a stormy relationship. Police responded to several reports of domestic violence. Following Johnson’s first arrest, prosecutors informed the presiding judge they intended to introduce past instances of violent acts purportedly by Johnson toward Norton.
Prosecutors indicated police responded to Norton’s residence on Dec. 28, 2014, and twice on Aug. 16, 2015, following complaints Johnson had choked and punched Norton repeatedly.
However, prosecutors moved to dismiss the case against Johnson in May of 2017.
“New evidence has been brought forth to the state and investigative office, Dothan Police Department, which would require and necessitate the investigation in the above styled cases to be reopened and the evidence to be reevaluated and reexamined,” stated the motion filed by Houston County prosecutors. The motion further stated the evidence could be exculpatory, meaning that it could clear Johnson.
The case was dismissed following the motion. Johnson was indicted again on the same charge in May of 2018.
According to court documents, a grand jury determined enough evidence was presented to charge Johnson with murder after intentionally causing the death of Norton by shooting her with a firearm.
