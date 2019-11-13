A Houston County Circuit Judge has rescheduled a jury trial for a Dothan woman charged in the November 2018 stabbing death of her boyfriend.
Judge Larry Anderson rescheduled a December trial until Feb. 3 for Nafeesah Quardirah-Shante Thomas, 26, of Dothan.
Thomas was indicted March 15 on murder charges, accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the chest during an argument just before 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25, at an apartment on Florida Avenue.
Thomas is currently out of jail on a $150,000 bond. Anderson set Thomas’ bond with stipulations that she have no contact with the victim’s family, and that she is to be electronically monitored at her expense.
According to court documents, on April 17 defense attorney Raynor Clifton entered a plea of not guilty on behalf of Thomas and waived her arraignment hearing.
Police say the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the victim and Thomas. Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins previously told the Dothan Eagle an argument occurred between the suspect and her boyfriend, and during the argument Thomas allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim once in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he underwent surgery and died from his injuries.
