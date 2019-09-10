A Sept. 23 trial is scheduled for a Dothan man charged with child abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Joseph Earl Poke, 53, of Dothan is charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
A family member reported an incident that allegedly occurred on June 19 in the 700 block of North Range Street, police say. During the investigation it was determined the victim was an 8-year-old boy. After speaking with the family, officers located Poke, and he was transported to the Dothan Police Department for questioning. The investigation shows the victim was touched inappropriately by Poke.
Poke was indicted by a grand jury in November 2018, and entered a plea of not guilty on Dec. 10, 2018.
