A Dec. 2 trial is scheduled for a Dothan man charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.
Joseph Earl Poke, 53, of Dothan, was indicted by a grand jury in November 2018, and entered a plea of not guilty on Dec. 10, 2018.
Circuit Judge Kevin Moulton recently filed an order stating the court anticipates Poke’s jury trial to be one of several cases on the Dec. 2 jury docket, and ordered the state, defense attorney, witnesses, and the defendant to be present and prepared for trial each day.
A family member reported an incident that allegedly occurred on June 19 in the 700 block of North Range Street, police say. After speaking with the family, officers located Poke, and he was transported to the Dothan Police Department for questioning. The investigation shows the victim was touched inappropriately by Poke.
