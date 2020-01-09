A jury trial is set to begin Monday for a man accused in the 1990 death of his wife.
Carl Harris Jr. was charged in 2016 in the slaying of his wife, Tracy Harris.
Police arrested Harris in September 2016 in South Carolina, where he had been living for two months, after Ozark police reopened the investigation into the death of Tracy Harris, who had initially been reported missing.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said investigators were able to locate multiple witnesses who provided information that led to the developing a person of interest in the investigation.
Ozark police Investigator Lt. Jimmy “J.C.” Culbreath, supervisor of the department’s cold case unit, testified at Harris’ preliminary hearing that Tracy Harris went missing March 7, 1990. Her body was discovered in the Choctawhatchee River off County Road 20 on March 14, 1990.
An autopsy determined that she died by drowning, and that there was water and sand found in her lungs. It also noted bruising on the side of her neck consistent with strangulation.
Culbreath testified the Harrises divorced before her death, but apparently stayed together.
When authorities found the victim, she was naked from the waist up. Police found her clothes elsewhere.
On April 9, 2018, Harris entered a not guilty plea and waived his arraignment.
