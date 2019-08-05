A Cottonwood man charged in the 2018 shooting death of his brother is scheduled to go on trial this week.
Matthew Preston Forehand, 28, is charged with murder in the July 5, 2018, death of Andrew Forehand.
Forehand pleaded not guilty on Jan. 7 following a Houston County grand jury’s Nov. 28 indictment.
Testimony during Forehand’s preliminary hearing indicates the shooting occurred in the residence of the brothers’ grandmother, and that Matthew Forehand was legally allowed to be in the residence at the time of the shooting. Forehand had been charged with capital murder because police believed the crime occurred during the course of a burglary, which can occur when a person is on property without permission.
Houston County Sheriff’s investigator Frank Bissett testified during Forehand’s preliminary hearing that Andrew Forehand was found dead inside the grandmother’s residence with a gunshot wound to the head when police arrived after receiving a call from dispatch.
Bissett testified that a deputy had responded to the same residence earlier the same day regarding a criminal mischief charge, and that Andrew Forehand filed an earlier report against his brother for damaging his vehicle.
When the complaint was filed, no witnesses could confirm Matthew damaged his brother’s vehicle, although the vehicle was apparently damaged.
Defense attorney Matt Lamere maintains his belief that his client killed his brother in self-defense.
During Forehand’s preliminary hearing, Lamere stated that in the 911 call, one can clearly hear Matthew say his brother was going to kill him or do him harm. Defense attorney will argue during the jury trial that self-defense is the motive.
Prosecutors maintain that Matthew Forehand was not in danger at the time of the shooting, and that Forehand brought his rifle to his grandmother’s home with a plan to kill his brother.
Prosecutors believe the evidence presented during the jury trial will show Matthew Forehand had a plan to kill is brother.
The trial will run most of the week.
Murder is a Class A felony punishable by a minimum of 20 years to no more than life or 99 years in a state penitentiary. There is an enhancement in the sentencing because a firearm was used to commit the murder.
- Eagle reporter Michele Forehand is not related to the subjects of the story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.