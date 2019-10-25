One of two suspects indicted on a manslaughter charge in the death of 21-year-old Lequinton Porter of Dothan has a jury trial set for next month.
Andre Smith of Dothan and Camerrien Walker of Abbeville are charged in the Dec. 5, 2017 death of Porter.
In June, Houston County District Attorney Pat Jones requested the cases be remanded back to a grand jury to rectify the defects in the previous indictment, with erroneous charges of reckless murder.
A grand jury indicted Smith and Walker on a lesser charge of manslaughter.
According to court documents, Smith entered a plea of not guilty, and his jury trial is scheduled for Nov. 4.
Walker entered a plea of not guilty. His jury trial is set for Jan. 13, 2020.
Houston County Sheriff’s investigators believe Smith and Walker were inside a stationary vehicle when a firearm was discharged. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza previously told the Dothan Eagle the victim had no relation to suspects.
Porter suffered one single gunshot wound to the upper chest area, according to the Houston County Deputy Coroner Andrew Byrd.
