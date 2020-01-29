MARIANNA, Florida – Just hours after being released from jail, a Marianna man was arrested for domestic violence.
Freddie M. Jones, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with battery and domestic violence.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical disturbance on Mt. Tabor Road at 7:12 a.m. Once deputies arrived at the residence, a female told deputies Jones was just released from jail the day before and was agitated and acting aggressively.
According to Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III, the woman told deputies the night before calling law enforcement she kept her three children in the bedroom with her and pushed the bed up against the door to prevent him from coming in during the night. The next morning the couple became involved in an argument which allegedly turned physical, and law enforcement was called.
The victim told deputies that Jones grabbed her by the throat, at which time her father attempted to intercede, causing the two men to fall on the floor inside the closet.
Jones was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
