Juvenile arrested; charged with breaking into vehicle

Dothan police responded to a possible vehicle break-in call early Wednesday on Wedemeyer Street near Ford Country on the east side of Dothan.
According to police, the owner of the vehicle spotted the juvenile attempting to get inside the vehicle. The victim called police, and the juvenile was apprehended in the area.
The name of the male juvenile is not being released. He is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
According to police, the case is still under investigation and the suspect is also being questioned regarding an unrelated open case. Additional charges could be forthcoming.
