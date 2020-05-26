ANDALUSIA - The Andalusia Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection to a recent burglary case involving the Jackson Honda Dealership.
According to police, the juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday. He is charged with five counts of unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, one count of third-degree theft of property, third-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of fourth-degree theft of property.
Due to suspect being a juvenile, his name will not be released. No other details about the case are available at this time.
The Andalusia Police Department would like to thank the citizens for their help in identifying the suspect.
