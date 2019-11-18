An Ozark juvenile currently in the Dale County Jail on unrelated charges now faces 20 counts of breaking and entering motor vehicles in Dothan.
Dothan police say the juvenile targeted multiple vehicles across the city of Dothan on Oct. 26.
“While the juvenile allegedly broke into multiple vehicles in the city, we also believe he also took several items from the vehicles,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “Multiple items were reported stolen from the vehicles to include a checkbook, credit cards, and a handgun.”
According to Magill, once the suspect is released from Dale County Jail, he will be transported to the Dothan Police Department.
“At this time we are trying to determine if the 18-year-old will go to jail or to the diversion center,” Magill said. “At the time the crimes were committed, the suspect was 17 years old.”
The name of the juvenile is being withheld.
Magill stated the juvenile will be charged with 20 counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
This case is still under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.
