Juvenile charged in recent gas station robberies

A Dothan teenager is arrested after police say he admitted to robbing two gas stations last week.

Nicholas George is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery with police charging him as an adult.

On June 6, George is accused of entering the Cannon Oil Station on Cottonwood Road armed with a handgun.

“During the robbery Mr. George allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash and several tobacco products,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Police issued a warrant for George’s arrest on June 6.

“On June 12, George allegedly entered the BP gas station located on Selma Street armed with once again with a handgun,” Owens said. “He allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He was located a short time later and during the interview process he admitted to committing both crimes.”

George is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

