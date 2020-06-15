Juvenile charged in recent gas station robberies

A Dothan teenager is arrested after police say he admitted to robbing two gas stations last week.
Nicholas George is charged with two counts of first-degree robbery with police charging him as an adult.
On June 6, George is accused of entering the Cannon Oil Station on Cottonwood Road armed with a handgun.
“During the robbery Mr. George allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash and several tobacco products,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Police issued a warrant for George’s arrest on June 6.
“On June 12, George allegedly entered the BP gas station located on Selma Street armed with once again with a handgun,” Owens said. “He allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash. He was located a short time later and during the interview process he admitted to committing both crimes.”
George is in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.
