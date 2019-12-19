Juvenile charged with multiple counts of arson

GENEVA- A joint investigation between the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of a juvenile for his role in multiple fires across Geneva.
The unnamed juvenile will be charged with nine counts of arson. The case is being handled by the Geneva County Juvenile Courts.
The first fire was reported several weeks ago, however, during the last two weeks, law enforcement seen the amount of abandoned house/shed fires increase.
“When the first fire occurred, no one believed that fire to be arson,” Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms said. “However, when the amount of fires continued to grow, and all fires occurring within four or five blocks of each other, we knew we had an arsonist.”
“Both departments worked together to determine which homes in the area were vacant or abandoned, and we decided to use equipment to help assist in identifying the suspect,” Helms said. “Keep in mind we had fires occurred at night and during the day. So with the equipment we were able surveillance the area continuously.”
The police department and the sheriff’s office persistence paid off.
“We finally got video surveillance which assisted in us identifying the suspect,” Helms said. “The suspect was seen at a few of the fires, and one fire actually occurred near his own home.”
During the interview process with the juvenile, he admitted he started the fires, Helms said.
Both the Geneva Police Department and the Geneva County Sheriff's Office commend the Geneva Fire Department for their hard work.
"Although the homes that were burned were vacant or abandoned, the homes had neighbors and their homes were in danger. The fire department did an amazing job in serving their community."
