WESTVILLE, Fla. – Two juveniles are facing felony charges following a Dec. 23 burglary and theft that occurred on Vaughn River Road here.
Dakota Lentz, 17, and Camden Lentz, 15, were arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, and two counts of theft.
According to law enforcement, Dakota Lentz has a previous history with law enforcement. In 2018, he was arrested for grand theft.
According to the Holmes County Florida Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to scene just before 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, and made contact with the victim. The victim informed deputies multiple items had been stolen, including a 2011 Ford truck, two ATVs and numerous tools worth several thousands of dollars.
The ATVs were found abandoned in Holmes County.
After committing the alleged crimes, the two juveniles drove the stolen truck across the county line into Washington County, where they were detained by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Tate said.
The remainder of the stolen property was recovered and returned back to its owner.
