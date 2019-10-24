$150K bond set for Wiregrass firefighter charged with multiple sex crimes

Houston County District Judge Benjamin set a $150,000 bond Thursday morning for a Wiregrass firefighter who faces multiple sex crime charges.
Steven Todd Hallford, 50, of Dothan, is charged two counts of first-degree rape and four counts of first-degree sodomy. He is accused committed multiple sex crimes against a 57-year-old female victim confined to a wheelchair, according to police.
Lewis set Hallford’s bond with stipulations. Hallford is to wear an ankle monitor at all times and is ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Hallford, a former Dothan Fire Department employee for more than 20 years, was arrested while on duty with the Slocomb Fire/Rescue Department last Friday. Hallford was not employed with the Dothan Fire Department at the time the alleged crimes were reported. He is also a former firefighter/paramedic with the Headland Fire/Rescue Department.
According to Dothan Police Capt. Will Glover, Hallford and the alleged victim live in the same area at Point South Trailer Park. He said Hallford knew the victim.
“The victim placed an emergency medical call last week saying she fell out of her wheelchair,” Glover said Monday. “An officer responded along with fire/rescue to the scene. Once the victim was medically checked out, the victim then confided in the officer, and reported the sexual crimes. The victim said she had been sexually assaulted several times over the past year.”
The Dothan Fire Department, Slocomb Fire Department, and the Headland Fire Department are currently investigating all calls responded to by Hallford. At this time no complaints have been filed.
